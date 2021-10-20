DC FanDome 2021: Recap

Hello DC Fans! Call up your super friends, because DC FanDome is back for another round in 2021. There’s a lot of content to cover, so I’ll cover what has fans the most hyped. Without further ado, let’s look over the biggest projects shown at DC FanDome.

The Flash

Release Date: November 4th, 2022

Trailer: The Flash – First Look Teaser Trailer | DC FanDome 2021

This feels like a film that should have been made years ago, as this movie has gone through multiple directors and writers, who left the project for individual reasons. Thankfully, Andy Muschietti, the same director of the “IT” movies stepped in to give us his take on the Scarlet Speedster. The film will see Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) travel back in time to prevent his mothers murder. However, much like in the famous “Flashpoint” comic storyline, this act creates unintended consequences for the multiverse. On top of having an intriguing premise, this film also stars numerous characters across the DC multiverse. You have Ben Affleck returning as the main universe’s Batman, Sasha Calle as the heroine Supergirl, and even Michael Keaton has returned to play his version of Batman from the well regarded Tim Burton films, “Batman” and “Batman Returns.” Between the narrative, stellar cast, and unknown surprises that this film has in store for us, this movie is well worth the wait. It is the definition of better late than never.

The Batman

Release Date: March 4th, 2022

Trailer: The Batman – Official Trailer | DC

Out of all the characters done on the big screen, by far the one done the most is Batman. Taking aside the large number of comics, shows, and games the character has appeared in, there are numerous cinematic interpretations to choose from. We’ve seen the seriousness of Michael Keaton, only to go to outlandish goofiness with Val Kilmer and George Clooney. We lived through the gritty realism of Christian Bale, only to go grittier with Ben Affleck. So when you hear they’re going to do the character all over again, you ask what the people behind it will bring to the table.

Directed by Matt Reeves, the film will see this version of Batman (Robert Pattinson) in his second year of crime fighting, as he uncovers corruption in Gotham City that connects to his own family while facing a criminal mastermind known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). Based on the movie’s marketing, it’s dripping with mood and atmosphere very reminiscent of classic noir detective stories that the character is known for. The movie also seems to be going for a more hardcore angle with this incarnation. Going above and beyond the typical superhero film and giving us something that has us look at the character in a different light. The cast also looks promising, including Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, and Colin Farell as the Penguin. Watching Bruce Wayne evolve along with Gotham as Batman has been seen numerous times over the years. So. to see these characters evolve in a cinematic way, shows a lot of promise. There have been numerous Batmen over the years so let’s see if this film will strike hard with a vengeance.

Black Adam

Release Date: July 29th, 2022

Trailer: Black Adam – Official First Look Teaser Trailer | DC FanDome 2021

It’s one of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s biggest passion projects. “Black Adam” is a film that will see one of DC’s biggest anti-heroes dominate the silver screen. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, the film sees the titular character start out as a slave in Kahndaq where he is granted magical powers by the same wizard from “Shazam!” He uses his powers to liberate and rule his homeland through brutal means after his family’s demise, only to be imprisoned by the wizard for his crimes. Black Adam awakens 5,000 years later as he comes in conflict with the Justice Society. From a premise like that, it’s easy to get excited for this film. It’s essentially The Rock himself as one of DC’s most powerful characters. You also have great actors in the supporting cast such as Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, and Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate. Based on the brutal-ness of the teaser trailer, one thing is certain. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change. After all, who wouldn’t want to see the Rock go up against Superman or Shazam in the future?

Shazam!: Fury of the Gods

Release Date: June 2nd 2023

BTS Featurette: Shazam! Fury of the Gods – Behind the Scenes Clip | DC FanDome 2021

Directed by David F. Sandberg, “Shazam!: Fury of the Gods” sees the return of Billy Batson (Asher Angel/Zachary Levi) and his super-powered family as they navigate both their superhero and civilian lives. The big bad this time comes in the form of Greek god Atlas’s daughters, including Hespara and Kalypso. The first film was a breath of fresh air with a hero that distinguished himself from the likes of Batman or Superman. It was light-hearted, dark, comedic, and mature in all the right ways. We’ve seen what they could do with a boy who can use a magic word to turn into a superhero. So let’s see what they do with a family of kids with superpowers in a world of gods and monsters. And hopefully, Sinbad will make a cameo-like in the film’s poster from last year. That may sound strange, but considering this is a universe with a talking caterpillar as a future villain, it fits right in.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Release Date: December 16th, 2022

BTS Featurette: Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Behind the Scenes Clip | DC FanDome

Who would have thought a film based on one of DC’s most outlandish characters could become a gigantic hit warranting a sequel? Apparently director James Wan did as he turned a literal fish man into a household name for many people. As of now, not much is known about the plot. But it seems that it will feature the King of Atlantis, Aquaman (Jason Momoa), as he explores lands under the world’s oceans. Most notably the Lost Kingdom itself. Wan himself has stated that, while the movie will retain some humor, it would be more serious than the first film and feature themes that are relevant to the real world. Most notably, ones relating to the environment. It will also expand on Atlantis’s world building, as well as throw in the directors signature horror elements into the mix. Fans of the first film will get to see the original cast return. Including Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. More details have yet to be announced, but it’s safe to assume that more characters and story elements are bound to appear. The world’s oceans make up over 70% of the planet, so it’s safe to assume that we’ll be seeing more of the underwater world in the sequel.

Peacemaker

Release Date: January 13th 2022

Trailer: Peacemaker | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Created and written by “The Suicide Squad” director James Gunn, “Peacemaker” will be the DCEU’s first TV series. Set after the events of “The Suicide Squad”, the show will see Peacemaker (John Cena) take on violent missions, as well as explore the characters origins. Described as a merciless killer who will achieve peace at any cost, it’s clear that this show will be a violent action series with lots of profanity and a dark sense of humor. We’ve already seen him do some despicable things in his first appearance, so it’s not a surprise that we’re going to see him do some messed up stuff in this show. Gunn has had his hands pretty deep in DC’s projects recently, so let’s see what he and Cena have in store for us.

Superman and Lois

BTS Set Tour: Superman & Lois Behind the Scenes Set Tour | DC FanDome

Interested in Superman content? Look no further than “Superman and Lois” on the CW. Centering on the titular characters, Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), this series sees the famous duo move back to Smallville with their two sons Jonathon and Jordan Kent. If having to move to a new environment wasn’t a big change, it is soon revealed that Jordan has inherited his father’s powers as he adjusts to his new surroundings. As the family becomes acquainted with the townsfolk, they soon realize that a new enemy by the name of Morgan Edge is planning something with the town and its residents. Season one of the series was a welcome surprise for many fans. It showcased above average storytelling and effects while also showing Superman from a different point of view. Superman and Lois are easily one of the most memorable couples in all of media, so to see them as parents and raise a family as they go through multiple dilemmas is really interesting. While it’s still up in the air when Superman will appear on the big screen, it’s still reassuring that we still have the small screen to watch DC comics greatest superheroes.

Doom Patrol

Trailer: Doom Patrol | Season 3 Mid-Season Trailer | HBO Max

Have you watched too many CW DC shows, and wish they had a more mature edge? Well, look no further than “Doom Patrol.” The series follows a group of unlikely heroes led by “The Chief” (Timothy Dalton), who received their powers from tragic accidents. These include Jane (Diane Guerrero), the dominant identity of a traumatized woman with dissociative identity disorder; Rita Farr (April Bowlby), who struggles to prevent her body from turning to a gelatinous state; Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), who has an entity of negative energy living inside of him; and Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), whose brain was placed in a robot body following a car crash. The team is later joined by cybernetically-enhanced superhero Victor Stone (Joivan Wade). This is hands down one of the weirdest shows that DC has ever produced. You have oddball characters, insane mutated villains, inappropriate humor, and all of it is backed by a cast of people you never knew would draw you in. Needless to say, if you are looking for something different in DC pathos, then “Doom Patrol” is what you are looking for.

Gotham Knights

Release Date: 2022

Trailer: Gotham Knights – Official Court of Owls Story Trailer | DC FanDome 2021

Seeing as how Batman has been in the spotlight for so many decades, it only makes sense for the Bat family to get their chance to shine. The game takes place in Gotham city after the surprising deaths of Bruce Wayne/Batman and Commissioner James Gordon, which has resulted in the city falling into chaos. This causes Batman’s protege’s Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Barbara Gordon/Batgirl, Tim Drake/Robin, and Jason Todd/Red Hood to protect their city. During the game, our heroes will be forced to go up against several villains. Including the Penguin, Mr. Freeze, and the mysterious Court of Owls who have controlled Gotham for centuries. “Gotham Knight” is an action role playing game set in an open world Gotham City. The player will have the choice between four characters, as each one has their own distinct fighting style and abilities. For example, players can use Robin’s ability to teleport via the Justice League satellite. While it can be played solo, the game also has a two-player cooperative multiplayer mode, where players can come in and drop out anytime they want. It doesn’t stop there as players can upgrade their characters, as their enemies automatically level up as well. To some it may look and feel too similar to the “Batman: Arkham” series, its polished gameplay and dynamic story make it a game that any Batman fan should get excited for. Whether he’s in the game or not, no one can deny that Batman’s legacy will continue to live on.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Release Date: 2022

Trailer: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Official Story Trailer – “Ticking”

The game is set in the “Batman: Arkham” series universe. Amanda Waller creates Task Force X, which is composed of Arkham’s most dangerous inmates. They include Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang, and King Shark. Their first mission takes them to Metropolis where Brainiac has invaded Earth and brainwashed its inhabitants. This includes the Justice League members Superman, Flash, and Green Lantern, with the exception of Wonder Woman who managed to evade Brainiac’s control. With Earth’s heroes compromised, the Suicide Squad has to assassinate the Justice League and defeat Brainiac to save the world. The Suicide Squad has become a popular franchise in recent years. Primarily due to its two feature films, as well as big-name characters like Harley Quinn being one of its main characters. The game is designed to be an open-world shooter setup. Where the players can choose to play up to four characters. While in solo mode players can alternate between characters, it also features a four cooperative multiplayer mode where players can work together on levels. Whether you want to root for the villains or punch them in the face, “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League” is a game DC fans should keep their eyes out for.

Batgirl

Release Date: 2022

Have I talked enough about Batman content yet? If yes, then I would like to point out the new Batgirl movie coming out. Directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, the film will focus on Barbara Gordon (Leslie Grace) as we see her go on her personal journey as she dons the cape and cowl. While it’s practically impossible to get tired of Batman, it is nice that members of the Bat family are getting more exposure. Not much is known yet about the film’s cast and plot. But it has been confirmed that J.K. Simmons will reprise his role as Commissioner James Gordon from previous DCEU films. It has also been reported that the movie will be an HBO Max exclusive for people who want to see it. It’s a well known fact that Gotham is a cesspool of scum and villainy. But it’s good to know that we have heroes like Batgirl on the rise.

Blue Beetle

Release Date: 2022-2023

Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Directed by Angel Manuel Soto, the movie will center on Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña) as he comes across a mystical scarab, which endows the young teenager with high tech armor and abilities. DC has been bringing up some obscure characters in recent years, but now we have one with a bit of a cool edge to him. It also helps that the film stars “Cobra Kai” star Xolo Maridueña, who in my opinion is perfect for this character. Between his background and his proficiency in martial arts, it’s hard not to get excited to see more of this guy. Being developed as an HBO Max exclusive, this movie will be a story with a ton of heart and passion thrown in as we see one of DC’s youngest heroes in his own feature film.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].