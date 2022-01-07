UNF announces on-campus COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination/Booster Sites for the Spring

As students, faculty, and staff return to campus, COVID-19 testing sites will be popping back up starting Jan. 10. At Lot 17 (near crossings and Building 62), students can get tested on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Ospreys are asked to bring their UNF ID and a completed UNF COVID-19 Consent Form when they get tested. Forms will be available at the testing site, but things will go smoother if it’s done ahead of time.

UNF health officials will let you know whether you need to take the PCR molecular test or the rapid antigen test. PCR test results are usually emailed within 40 to 72 hours of the initial test. If your test result is positive, they will give you a phone call. Rapid test results will be received on-site after about 15 minutes.

The UNF community will also have the chance to get the booster shot later this month as UNF will be hosting three Walgreens COVID-19 Vaccination/Booster clinics.

Wednesday, Jan. 19, at the UNF Field House ( Building 26 ) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 20. at the UNF Field House (Building 26) from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 21, at Hick’s Hall ( Building 53 ) in rooms 5314-20 and 5314-30 on the first floor. The times will also be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ospreys can schedule their appointment here today. But walk-ins will be accepted after 11 a.m.

For any questions, you can contact Student Health Services by emailing [email protected] or calling (904) 620-2900.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].