Second half rally falls short, Ospreys fall to Bellarmine

A common theme throughout the season for UNF men’s basketball has been an inability to come out on top in tight conference games.

After winning two games in a row — one of which was against the ASUN’s top team — it looked like this problem may be behind the squad. However, the trend made its way back to UNF Arena when Wednesday’s duel against Bellarmine University resulted in a loss.

Things were fairly close early on. Shots were falling for both teams, but it wouldn’t stay this way for long. Following the under-12 media timeout, the Bellarmine Knights brought the blitz. A 19-4 run by Bellarmine made it look like this game might be out of reach, and it wasn’t even halftime.

The Ospreys went into the break facing a 19-point deficit. Situations like these typically produce the stereotypical Hollywood pep talk by a coach like we see in the movies. UNF Head Coach Matthew Driscoll took a different approach, though.

“I’m not that guy,” Driscoll said. “The game is won or lost the night before the night- the way you walk into the gym, the way in which you approach the game itself…”

It’s safe to say that Coach Driscoll’s squad took this to heart. The second half wasn’t spectacular offensively for the Ospreys, but their defense is what got them back into the game. After scoring at will in the first half, the Knights were held to just 25 points in the second half.

Slowly but surely, UNF kept chipping away at the once 21-point Bellarmine lead. With just under five minutes left, guard Emmanuel Adedoyin brought the deficit back to single digits. This was hopeful, sure, but the Ospreys were still down by nine points and running low on time.

Against all odds, they kept at it. Fouls by Bellarmine sent UNF to the free throw line multiple times towards the end. While free throws were what allowed the Ospreys to inch back into contention, it would ultimately cost them the game.

UNF forward Jonathan Aybar finds himself at the free throw line with two shots awaiting, 3.9 seconds on the clock. The deficit sits at two points. The first shot cleanly goes through the net, but the second catches the back iron and misses.

Still down one point, the Ospreys had to foul to extend the game. They got the ball back down three, but a Hail Mary from guard Jarius Hicklen at the buzzer didn’t fall. Despite a 30-14 run to end the game, it happened again. UNF lost 73-70 in yet another heartbreaker.

Speaking of Hicklen, he has seen an increased role throughout the last month. With another injury for guard Jose Placer, in addition to forward Carter Hendricksen being injured, Hicklen will serve as a go-to guy for the squad. Already stepping into this role, Hicklen acknowledged the need to keep their heads up and not get discouraged.

“We’re not going to see the positives out of this game — obviously because we lost — but there’s a lot of positives because of what happened in the second half,” Hicklen said postgame. “We’ve got to realize that we’re a good team and we’ve got to keep believing.”

This mindset will be critical as UNF’s schedule ramps up. Following a road trip to Kennesaw State on Saturday, the Ospreys will be back at home to face perennial power Liberty University next Tuesday, Feb. 15. This game is followed by UNF’s homecoming game against Florida Gulf Coast.

Now sitting at 7-18, the Ospreys refuse to be defined by their record. They shocked the conference by taking down Jacksonville State last week, who’s to say they won’t do it again?

