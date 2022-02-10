UNF discontinuing “no longer useful” exposure notifications, announces COVID-19 response changes

The University of North Florida (UNF) will be reducing COVID-19 response efforts on-campus, according to an email update released Thursday morning.

Starting in the Spring semester, on-campus testing availability had already been reduced to Monday, Wednesday and Thursday but will now be dropped to just Mondays and Thursdays. This altered schedule of testing will go into effect Monday, Feb. 14.

Saying that exposure notifications are “no longer useful and can cause unnecessary concern” after the COVID-19 guidelines were updated by the CDC, the university will be ceasing to alert students, faculty, and staff with this method. The notification does say that contact tracing will continue to be conducted.

“UNF will monitor for emerging patterns of positive cases on campus that may warrant notifications,” the email reads.

Due to lack of supply, UNF can no longer provide at-home test kits but recommends ordering them from the federal government.

The final vaccination clinic at UNF will be held on Friday, March 4, from 10:00 am till 5:00 pm. Both Pfizer and Moderna shots will be available alongside booster shots.

Surgical masks are available on request if anyone on campus wants to use one.

