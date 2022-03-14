All Things Osprey: Baseball turns heads with series win over UCF

After a rough start to the season, the UNF baseball squad appears to have turned things around.

The Ospreys kicked off their week on the diamond with a win over Butler University on Tuesday. While the school is better known for its historic basketball program, a win over a team from the Big East was a great way to build momentum nonetheless.

The second game against Butler was canceled on Wednesday due to rain, but this gave the Ospreys more time to prepare for their weekend series against the UCF Knights. The first match was a success for UNF, taking a 10-2 win, with second baseman Aidan Sweatt contributing four of the runs.

The Knights took the second frame of the doubleheader, but the series swung to Jacksonville on Sunday for the rubber match. Things were close late, but a two-run triple by outfielder Brock Edge broke things open to give UNF a 4-2 win.

UCF has proven to be a top-tier team, giving some of the best baseball programs in the country all they could handle throughout the early season. For this reason, getting a series win against the Knights is huge for the morale of the Ospreys.

Softball was also in action this week, winning all five games they played. A sweep of Holy Cross on Tuesday set the tone for a dominant win over Tennessee State on Wednesday. The Ospreys then hit the road, taking on Florida Gulf Coast (FGCU) in Fort Myers over the weekend.

UNF picked up two wins on Sunday against FGCU, continuing a wildly successful week. They are scheduled to play on Monday, though, so the series isn’t a done deal just yet.

To add to the drama, a win on Monday would break UNF softball’s record for most consecutive wins in the program’s Division I history. Currently sitting at 13, it looks like 14 will be the magic number for this week.

While UNF isn’t directly involved, the beloved March Madness sensation kicks off this week. The NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments begin on Tuesday and Thursday respectively, so make sure to fill out your bracket!

It may be Spring Break, but the Ospreys will still be in action. Make sure to follow along with All Things Osprey every week so you don’t miss a thing!

