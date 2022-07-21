Update: License plate of stolen vehicle swapped for faculty member’s tag

A University of North Florida (UNF) faculty member contacted the University Police Department (UPD) on July 13 after receiving several parking tickets on UNF property over two days, suspecting their license plate had been stolen and switched with another, according to a UPD report. The swapped plate was later connected to the stolen vehicle found on UNF property, according to UPD reports.

Officers ran the tag found on the faculty member’s vehicle, revealing it belonged to another vehicle that was reported stolen to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, read the report. The faculty member said they did not know how long the tag had been on their vehicle and only noticed it after receiving multiple tickets, UPD wrote.

The license plate was removed from the faculty member’s vehicle, and almost a week later, the stolen vehicle associated with the tag was recovered from Parking Garage 44 at UNF.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].