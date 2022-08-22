UNF celebrates 50th anniversary at Jumbo Shrimp game

In celebration of the University of North Florida’s 50th anniversary, President Dr. Moez Limayem delivered the first pitch of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp’s weekend doubleheader on Friday.

Military students from UNF presented the colors and the UNF Chamber Singers and ASL interpreters performed the national anthem.

Check out Spinnaker photographer Justin Nedrow’s gallery of Dr. Limayem’s first pitch below.

Gallery | 6 Photos Justin Nedrow University of North Florida President Dr. Moez Limayem winds up to throw the first pitch at the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game on Friday, August 19, 2022.

