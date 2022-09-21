Ozzie Oktoberfest: The 5 W’s to know

What: 2022 Ozzie Oktoberfest festival on the University of North Florida (UNF) campus, a UNF tradition held since 1972 that celebrates the traditional Oktoberfest held in Germany.

When: Tomorrow, September 22 at 7 p.m.

Where: UNF Coxwell Amphitheater, located next to the Student Union

What it costs: FREE with a valid Osprey1Card for all UNF students +1 outside guest

Why: Funded by the UNF Student Life and Services Fee, the event will serve free food, drinks and games. As well as beer samples for students 21+

Swing by the Coxwell Amphitheater at 7 p.m. Thursday for a night filled with fun– just remember your student ID!

