Volleyball comes from behind, picks up pair of wins against tough opponents

The University of North Florida (UNF) volleyball team played two back-to-back games this weekend, defeating both Jacksonville State University (JSU) and Kennesaw State University (KSU) by a score of 3-2.

These games were played at Jacksonville University’s Swisher Gymnasium, as the Ospreys will return to the nest in their next home game as arena renovations are completed.

In an interview with head coach Kristen Wright, she credited a well prepared unit and talented role players as the edge the Ospreys needed to win.

“We played our best when our best was needed,” Wright said. “Our top players, top scorers, top defenders, top passers did their best and that’s key to win a match. I thought our role players did well, our bench was on fire, I feel like we out-teamed them.”

The top scorers did well indeed, as star player Mahalia White carried an impressive 25 kills against JSU. She added to this with another 26 kills against Kennesaw State.

Being able to out-team the opponents played against this weekend was not an easy task, as Jacksonville State boasts an impressive 19-4 record while Kennesaw State carries a 14-4 record.

Being able to win these games against tough teams proves the resilience of this Ospreys squad. They have now proven that they have the potential to beat very good teams, something that will be needed come time for the ASUN tournament.

The Ospreys will next take on Eastern Kentucky University, one of four back-to-back away games that will be sure to test the grit of this UNF squad.

