Women’s basketball gives a valiant effort, falls to Jacksonville State in close contest

The University of North Florida women’s basketball team faced off against the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks on Thursday, losing 68-61 in a tough battle

This matchup was played at UNF Arena, with Saturday’s contest being one of only three home games left in the 2022-2023 season.

The game was neck and neck in the first half, with the Ospreys proving resilient by managing a 35-33 lead heading into halftime.

The Ospreys continued to fight after the break as well, with guard Brianna Livingston making an immediate impact by scoring the first seven points after the break.

However, this was not enough to seal a win for the Ospreys. As Lyric Swann had scored the last points for UNF at the halfway point in the fourth, JSU was able to keep a small lead and eventually come away with the 68-61 victory.

This loss now expands the Ospreys’ losing streak to five games, and while being tied with Queens University for last place in the conference at a 3-11 ASUN record, it is a far shot for UNF to make it to the ASUN tournament this season.

Despite how bleak things may seem for the team, Osprey players have continued to perform at an exceptional level regardless of what is shown in the record books.

For starters, redshirt junior guard Lyric Swann had a massive impact on this contest. With her final statistics being a game-leading 19 points, as well as making an impact defensively with three steals.

Graduate student guard Brianna Livingston also had herself quite the outing on Thursday, boasting an impressive 18 points of her own and four rebounds to help on the glass.

It was senior forward Emma Broermann who was the driving force on defense however, as she dominated the boards with 11 rebounds and an unbelievable four blocks.

As there are only three games left on the regular season schedule, this North Florida unit will be looking to do anything they can in order to secure a spot in the top 10 for the ASUN tournament.

The Ospreys will once again be playing at home this weekend, with North Florida returning to the nest on Saturday to face off against another ASUN rival in Kennesaw State.

