Low candidate turnout for meet and greet ahead of contested UNF Senate election

Student Government set up in Ballroom C of the University of North Florida’s Student Union Wednesday evening to hold their candidate meet and greet forum but, for the second year in a row, attendance from candidates and the student population was low.

Of the 23 candidates running for the open 19 seats in Senate, just 11 showed up for the meet and greet—less than half.

The forum was an opportunity for the university community to meet candidates and learn about their initiatives. Candidates were set up at tables around the room, split up by each party, and leaving it up to any attendants to walk around the room, asking questions. However, no one but Spinnaker reporters showed up for the forum.

Here’s what Spinnaker learned about some of the candidates’ initiatives.

Mitchell Aarons, a UNF freshman, is running with the Soar Party. He explained that one thing he wants to change on campus if elected is on-campus dining hours.

He explained how the dining hall only serves pizza and salad later in the evening. If you do not go to eat there then sometimes the only other options open on campus are Ozzie’s in the Fountains or Pita Pit, both of these places cost more than a meal swipe, Aarons said.

Gabi Bynum, also a UNF freshman, is running with the Unity Party. She told Spinnaker that her time working as a tour guide so far has shown her the plethora of resources available to students on campus and she wants to be given the opportunity to promote those as a senator.

This year, John Grosso and Emily Sullivan, the presidential and vice presidential candidates, will automatically get their respective positions because no other candidates applied to run against them.

Grosso, who is running for student body president, explained that when he takes office he wants to begin a relationship between the city of Jacksonville and UNF.

“I think UNF has a lot of amazing resources so I would love to grow those relationships […] Nine to five our campus is busy, but a little bit after that, I feel, our campus doesn’t have everything that it can offer,” he said. “So I just want to grow a relationship with those off-campus vendors and I think it can bolster the city of Jacksonville and our University at the same time.”

Spinnaker also talked to future Student Body Vice President Emily Sullivan who currently serves as the Senate president pro tempore. She explained how her time in the Senate helped her prepare for this role.

“SG in general just has helped me grow in my professional field as well as just like an individual,” Sullivan said. “It’s helped me become more outspoken and because I’ve been more outspoken I’ve been able to talk to more students and hear what the student body wants to do.”

Attendance

The following Senate candidates are those that attended Wednesday’s meet and greet, according to an attendance sheet sent to Spinnaker by SG Manager Tyler Aldinger.

Ethan Schultz

Gabi Bynum

Juan David Gaviria

Lamija Hodzic

Karena Lopez

Emily Roles

Joehan Pastrana

Mitchell Aarons

William Schwocho

Isabella West

Joshua Murry

Elections will be held on March 21 and March 22 with polling booths open at the Student Union, Library and possibly online. For more information about how this election will work, visit here.

