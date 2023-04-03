Through the eyes of a photographer: March

Justin Nedrow, Photographer
April 3, 2023
From the world-famous Savannah Bananas to Grammy-winning artists, Jacksonville had it all this past month. Check out these galleries with Spinnaker photographer Justin Nedrow’s top photos of the month!
Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole standing outside of 121 Financial Ballpark welcoming in fans into the stadium. At 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida on March 5th, 2023.
Two-time Grammy award winner Future took the stage at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for his One Big Party Tour on March 19th. In Jacksonville, Florida.
UNF Men's Baseball Outfielder Cade Reich #4 made a leaping grab to snag a homerun against Stetson on March 26th, 2023 at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.
