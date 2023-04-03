Through the eyes of a photographer: March

From the world-famous Savannah Bananas to Grammy-winning artists, Jacksonville had it all this past month. Check out these galleries with Spinnaker photographer Justin Nedrow’s top photos of the month!

Gallery | 4 Photos Justin N Savannah Bananas owner Jesse Cole standing outside of 121 Financial Ballpark welcoming in fans into the stadium. At 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida on March 5th, 2023.

Gallery | 4 Photos ju Two-time Grammy award winner Future took the stage at Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena for his One Big Party Tour on March 19th. In Jacksonville, Florida.

Gallery | 5 Photos jus UNF Men's Baseball Outfielder Cade Reich #4 made a leaping grab to snag a homerun against Stetson on March 26th, 2023 at Harmon Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida.

