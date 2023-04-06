Erika Lambert named new UNF women’s basketball head coach

Erika Lambert has been named the new head women’s basketball coach at the University of North Florida, the UNF athletic department announced Thursday.

Lambert most recently served at Abilene Christian University as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. During her seven seasons in Abilene, the Wildcats posted an overall record of 184-83, while going 122-46 in conference play, both in the Southland Conference and Western Athletic Conference.

While a 73% win percentage in league play is just cause for optimism, it’s Lambert’s recruiting element that should really get Osprey fans excited. Thanks to the advent of the transfer portal, recruiting has never been of greater importance in college basketball.

“We are so thrilled Coach Lambert is joining the Osprey Family,” UNF Director of Athletics Nick Morrow said. “Erika has a proven record of success, reputation of being a tireless recruiter and is a rising star in the industry.”

Lambert is well known throughout the WBB landscape, having been named by The Athletic in 2021 as one of 22 assistant coaches that were ready to lead a program of their own. In addition, she was also selected to the Women Coaches NEXT UP program in 2020.

Despite UNF women’s basketball’s 31-year history, Lambert is just the third head coach during that stint. The Ospreys are coming off of a tough 7-20 season which saw Darrick Gibbs fired as head coach. She will inherit a young, but potential-filled, roster that won just four ASUN games in 2023.

Lambert will make her Osprey debut as she is formally introduced on April 19 at UNF Arena’s Bank of England Suite.

___

