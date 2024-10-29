UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

Experienced UNF men’s basketball team looks ahead to challenging season

Ethan Howick, Sports Editor
October 29, 2024

Head coach Matthew Driscoll already knew a question that would be asked at the University North Florida Men’s Basketball media day: How do you replace a guy like Chaz Lanier?

“Don’t try to be Chaz,” Driscoll said. “Be the best version of you and everything else will take care of itself.”

The UNF men’s basketball team needed to replace more than just Lanier. The Ospreys lost seven players from last year’s team. However, North Florida added many transfers and freshmen to the team during the offseason. 

“This is the longest I’ve ever recruited in my life,” Driscoll said. “We brought more kids on a visit than we’ve ever had before.”

Driscoll talked highly of the new players on the team and also credited his veteran players for taking on leadership roles. Three of those players, Oscar Berry, Nate Lliteras, and Ametri Moss were at the event.

Preseason Polls 

Coaches and players on the UNF men’s basketball team have an interesting reaction whenever the ASUN Preseason Polls are released. 

“We have a team group chat and whenever those polls come out, someone posts them in the group chat just to motivate us,” said senior Berry. 

UNF was predicted to finish 11th in the ASUN conference last year and ended up finishing fifth. This year, the Ospreys are predicted to finish 7th in the league. But Berry said it’s all perception. 

“Coach always says perception is not reality,” Berry said. “Once conference play comes around, we’ll see where everyone stands.”

Lliteras preached how the team uses these preseason polls as motivation.

“I think [the polls] are a big motivator,” Lliteras said. “But if we just put the work in and play hard, I think we’re going to surprise some people.”

Experience and Consistency

Berry, according to Driscoll, is the only player on the team who’s played at UNF longer than one season. However, Driscoll mentioned that five of UNF’s six returners have started almost 20 games in their college career. 

“We’ve got a lot of experience,” Driscoll said. “In this league, experience is critical.”

The Ospreys not only have an experienced team but also an experienced coaching staff. Four of UNF’s six coaches have been with the team for 12 seasons or longer.

“I’m not sure there’s another institution in America at any level that has the experienced staff or loyal staff that we have here,” Driscoll said. 

Having an experienced staff usually leads to a consistent program. Driscoll said that in the last 11 years, UNF has never finished in the bottom half of the ASUN standings. 

“Our discipline, commitment, and consistency [are] so critical to who we are, the way we do things, and the standard set by these players,” Driscoll said.

Head coach Matthew Driscoll spoke about the challenging schedule, the consistency, and the experience of his team and coaching staff at the Basketball Media Day event.

ASUN Schedule

The Ospreys will need to use that consistency and experience, because their schedule has four NCAA tournament teams on it. Driscoll repeatedly said that “the league is the league” and it’s been the same since he arrived at UNF.

“Most importantly, we got to get better every single day,” Driscoll said. “When we get to the league, let the chips fall where they may.”

North Florida will open the season on the road against South Carolina. Tip-off is Monday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

