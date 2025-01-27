130 Arena Parking Garage spots unavailable Thursday ahead of BOG meeting

About 130 parking spots will be unavailable on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Arena Parking Garage, according to an email from UNF Parking and Transportation Services.

The unavailable spots will be on the second floor of the Arena Parking Garage, Building 38, and are reserved for the Florida Board of Governors meeting that will take place at UNF on Thursday. UNF Parking and Transportation Services recommends commuters to park in other campus parking lots as long as they have a valid permit for that lot.

Lots for easier parking to avoid traffic around the Arena Parking Garage include the following:

Gray Permit parking:

Lot 14

Lot 18

Blue Permit parking

Lot 1

Lot 2

Lot 5

Fine Arts Center Parking Garage, Building 14

Salena Laws, the associate director of UNF Parking and Transportation Services, said a third party will be directing traffic and those without the certified paperwork for the event will be directed to the third and fourth floors.

To find parking alternatives, see the UNF campus map. For more information about the Board of Governors meeting, follow Spinnaker’s coverage, beginning Jan. 30, here.

___

