UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Housing Contracts Available - Submit your contract today! UNF Housing and Residence Life
Categories:

130 Arena Parking Garage spots unavailable Thursday ahead of BOG meeting

Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
January 27, 2025
Justin Nedrow
The Arena Parking Garage, Building 38.

About 130 parking spots will be unavailable on Thursday, Jan. 30 from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. in the Arena Parking Garage, according to an email from UNF Parking and Transportation Services.

The unavailable spots will be on the second floor of the Arena Parking Garage, Building 38, and are reserved for the Florida Board of Governors meeting that will take place at UNF on Thursday. UNF Parking and Transportation Services recommends commuters to park in other campus parking lots as long as they have a valid permit for that lot. 

Lots for easier parking to avoid traffic around the Arena Parking Garage include the following: 

Gray Permit parking: 

  • Lot 14
  • Lot 18

Blue Permit parking

  • Lot 1
  • Lot 2
  • Lot 5
  • Fine Arts Center Parking Garage, Building 14

Salena Laws, the associate director of UNF Parking and Transportation Services, said a third party will be directing traffic and those without the certified paperwork for the event will be directed to the third and fourth floors.

To find parking alternatives, see the UNF campus map. For more information about the Board of Governors meeting, follow Spinnaker’s coverage, beginning Jan. 30, here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest
Survivors and relatives place candles near the Death Wall during a ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau former Nazi German concentration and extermination camp, in Oswiecim, Poland, Monday, Jan. 27. 2025. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
Auschwitz memorial holds observances on the 80th anniversary of the death camp's liberation
A computer-generated image of the new Honors dorms at UNF on Osprey Ridge Road. (Courtesy of UNF)
New Honors dorms to open Fall 2025, dean explains big idea
(Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
‘We let it get away’: Women’s Basketball suffers heartbreaking OT loss against Queens
UNF freshman basketball player, Josh Harris (Courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Inside Josh Harris’ unorthodox journey to playing college basketball
A model wears Xreal augmented reality glasses are modeled at a booth during the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
OPINION: The tech industry needs a temperature check
UNF Student Government Senate Chambers
Built to last: Barcal-Davidson on the creation and future of SG commissions
More in News
University of North Florida sign
UNF cancels classes and events Wednesday ahead of winter storm
President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office during the 60th Presidential Inauguration in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. (Saul Loeb/Pool photo via AP)
Trump returns to power after unprecedented comeback, emboldened to reshape American institutions
A message reading "Sorry, TikTok isn't available right now" is displayed from the TikTok app on a cell phone screen on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Andy Bao)
TikTok goes dark in the US
FILE - Sarah Baus, left, of Charleston, S.C., and Tiffany Cianci, who says she is a "long-form educational content creator," livestream to TikTok outside the Supreme Court, on Jan. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
How to prepare for a TikTok ban, including how to save your content
FILE - Rockets fired from Gaza and intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system over Israeli skies are seen from Gaza City, on May 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair, File)
AP: Middle East latest: Israel and Hamas agree to a Gaza ceasefire, mediators say
The Supreme Court is seen as the court discusses TikTok, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP: Supreme Court seems likely to uphold a federal law that could force TikTok to shut down on Jan. 19
More in University
Rooke Breede, a graphic design student, stands by the display case she designed for the Embroidery for Peace and Memory event.
UNF Digital Humanities Institute connects past and future
University of North Florida sign
Faculty union takes formal legal action against UNF after university denies grievance allegations
The University of North Florida's Fall 2024 Commencement ceremony. Photo courtesy of UNF.
UNF celebrates Fall 2024 Commencement
The Villages dorms at UNF
2025-2026 housing contracts to open for current upper-class residents
Signs around campus encourage students to make an appointment with their advisors before spring registration.
UNF Spring Registration 2025: What students need to know before Nov. 12
Flyer of UNF Digital Badging Inventory: Approved and Awarded Badges. The badges listed are the full list of badges offered for free to current UNF students.
Is digital badging legit? Here’s what to know and how to earn them
About the Contributors
Savanna Stillwagner
Savanna Stillwagner, News Editor
Savanna Stillwagner is a senior studying journalism at the University of North Florida. Savanna joined Spinnaker as its news editor in the fall of 2024.
Justin Nedrow
Justin Nedrow, Photographer
Justin Nedrow is a Jacksonville-based photographer who started volunteering for Spinnaker in 2020 and recently graduated in spring 2023 with a degree in sports management from the University of North Florida. Taking hundreds, if not thousands, of photos, Justin has helped Spinnaker reporters cover everything from sports games, protests, ordinary campus life and more. Photography is a passion project for Justin, one he started to meet new people and express himself without words.