Ospreys fall in uphill battle against No. 8 Seminoles

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

The North Florida Women’s Basketball team lost their final road non-conference game of the season as they struggled to keep up with undefeated Florida State, 70-41.

Although FSU was the highest ranked team UNF has faced this season, the Ospreys were looking to rewrite history and break their losing streak to the Seminoles, including their loss to the top-ranked team in early November last year.

After a slow first quarter, the Seminoles were held to their lowest first quarter output of the season by the Ospreys, at a 13-4 edge.

The Seminoles went on an 11-0 run in the second to put them up 31-8 heading into the halftime break.

The Ospreys moved into their offensive rhythm in the third as they netted 22 points, nine of those from Jazz Bond. The Ospreys went on a 7-0 run to close out the third quarter in their highest third quarter output against a Division I team this season.

Bond led the Ospreys with 14 points and five rebounds, while Adrienne Jackson netted 11 points and had an additional five rebounds during the matchup.

Jackson eclipsed 700 career points with her 11 on the night as she became the eighth player in program history with 700 or more points. The senior now has 460 rebounds and is just the fourth player to have 600 points and 400 rebounds for the program.

FSU owned a 55-24 edge off the glass and a 32-5 advantage in second chance points. The Seminoles lead the all-time series between the two teams at 10-0.

The Ospreys moved to 5-6 on the season Wednesday night, as the Seminoles bump up to 11-0 for only the second time in their program’s history.

North Florida returns to UNF Arena on Saturday, December 28 to take on Holy Cross.

