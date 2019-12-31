Seniors combine for 40 in win over Tigers

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

North Florida’s Women’s Basketball team ended the year with an emphatic 80-51 win over Edward Waters College behind standout performances from seniors Adrienne Jackson and Janesha Green.

Jackson came out on fire to start the game. The senior guard put up 12 of the team’s first 21 points on five-of-six shooting. The Ospreys would end the first quarter leading 25-10.

Both teams slowed the pace of the game down in the second quarter. Edward Waters’ full-court press hindered North Florida’s ability to move the ball down the court, while the Ospreys’ quick hands allowed them to force six turnovers in the quarter.

The half ended on a Tiffany Tolbert three-point buzzer beater to make the game 34-19 in favor of the Ospreys.

The Ospreys returned to their first-quarter form after halftime, scoring another 25 points in the third. Junior, Rhetta Moore made a big contribution off the bench in the third, scoring nine points including a three-pointer.

With a massive lead going into the fourth, the Ospreys continued dominating until the clock hit zero. The final ten minutes belonged to Green, who scored 10 points in the final quarter.

Jackson and Green both ended the game with 20 points.

“A big part of the game is being more aggressive and not settling for outside shots,” Green said on the team’s recent offensive success.

One key to the Ospreys’ win was their ability to get to the free-throw line. The team had 29 attempts at the line, 20 of which they made.

“[Free throws] is a category we talk about a lot,” Head Coach Darrick Gibbs said about the team’s aggressiveness getting to the line.

“Generating that is something that’s kind of slipped off over a handful of games and we’ve been talking about trying to get that back. It’s just us being more aggressive and being more active and getting in the paint.”

This win marks the Ospreys’ seventh straight at home, a stretch that dates back to February.

It is also the end of the team’s non-conference schedule. North Florida will begin facing their ASUN opponents on Saturday, January 4 against North Alabama at 2:00 p.m.

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].