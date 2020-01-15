The Student News Site of University of North Florida

Chick-fil-a gives out free chicken nuggets

Kaitlyn Bowers, Video Director
January 15, 2020

It will be your pleasure to hear that Chick-fil-A is giving away free nuggets until the end of January.

To participate, you must download the Chick-fil-A app and create an account. Once completed, you can get an 8 piece nugget meal for free, and it is redeemable online or in stores.

The offer ends on January 31, so make sure you get your free nuggets soon!

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

