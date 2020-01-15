Chick-fil-a gives out free chicken nuggets
January 15, 2020
It will be your pleasure to hear that Chick-fil-A is giving away free nuggets until the end of January.
To participate, you must download the Chick-fil-A app and create an account. Once completed, you can get an 8 piece nugget meal for free, and it is redeemable online or in stores.
The offer ends on January 31, so make sure you get your free nuggets soon!
