Swoop Troupe puts on a classic play

Video by Jesse Scales and Kaitlyn Bowers

The Andrew A. Robinson Theater is alive with the Sound of Music as UNF’s Swoop Troupe put on a classic performance this Friday.

The production crew for the show have been working on this for over a year in order to perfect their take on this classic.

“It’s amazing because the show is such a classic and has been done so many times. It’s been around for so long, but it’s great to kinda put your own spins on it,” said director Kathleen Powell when asked how it feels to put on this show. “There’s just, like little things that you can change and you can rearrange and it’s just great.”

The Swoop Troupe will be putting on two more performances on Saturday, January 25th at 2 pm and 7 pm.