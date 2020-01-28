Ospreys extinguish Flames behind strong fourth quarter

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Coming into this game, both Liberty and UNF had identical records, but shortly after the opening tip, it became obvious UNF was the superior team with a 65-50 win.

Liberty’s Ashtyn Baker scored first but it would be the only lead the Flames would see the whole game.

After the first quarter, the Ospreys were up 16-6.

UNF led for over 36 minutes throughout the entire game.

Once the Ospreys found their footing early, they never looked back with four Ospreys scoring in double digits. Jazz Bond led the pack with 17 points.

The Ospreys were active and pressured Liberty with a suffocating Man-to-Man defense all day. The lockdown defense forced 12 turnovers, but more importantly forced up bad shots.

At halftime, the Ospreys were up 28-19. UNF crashed the boards throughout the first half, out-rebounding the Flames,26-17, and shot 33 percent from the field.

The Ospreys came out flat in the third quarter and the Flames cut the lead down to 37-33, Ospreys.

The fourth quarter was a different story with UNF racking up 28 points to Liberty’s 17, securing the 65-50 win.

Jackson led the team with a gritty 19 rebounds to go along with her 10 points on the day

Jazz Bond led the pack with 17 points.

Both Jackson and Janesha Green finished with double-doubles and an astounding combined 75 minutes on the court.

The Ospreys improve to 5-2 in conference play and hold third place in the ASUN.

The Flames drop to 4-3 in the ASUN fall to fourth place.

The Ospreys will host Kennesaw State on Saturday, Feb 1 at 1:00 for a rematch from earlier this season when UNF won 64-55.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].