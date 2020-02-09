Ospreys soar past Eagles

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Every time FGCU got within striking distance, the Ospreys would suck the air out of Alico Arena with three-pointers and impressive plays at the rim, resulting in a 69-60 UNF win.

UNF marched into Alico Arena on Saturday looking to stay atop the ASUN Conference.

The Ospreys started the game out in a zone but were getting punished by Jalen Warren’s mid-range jumper throughout the first half and Head Coach Matthew Driscoll elected to switch to man-to-man.

Wajid Aminu got in foul trouble early and had his minutes cut substantially all night.

Josh Endicott and Dorian James stepped up with their physical defense, not giving up any easy shots to the Eagles underneath and it paid dividends all night.

UNF led FGCU 34-24 at the half and also in the rebound column, 22-19.

The Eagles came back in the second half, building momentum and after an and-one play by FGCU’s Justus Rainwater, the Eagles took a one-point lead with 13:25 left in the game.

Rainwater was perfect from the field, finishing with 11 points and six rebounds.

The following possession, Ivan Gandia-Rosa hit a momentum swinging three, giving the Ospreys the lead once again.

The Eagles would keep it tight, but the Ospreys wouldn’t give up the lead the rest of the game.

Gandia-Rosa dominated everywhere on the court and led the Ospreys in points, assists, and rebounds with 22-7-5.

Garrett Sams also had himself a night including impressive shots when it mattered.

After the Eagles cut the lead to four in crunch time, Sams hit a huge three to ice the game with just over a minute left in the game.

Sams finished with 20-1-5 shooting 4-6 from three-point land.

Warren led FGCU with 18 points, most of which came in the first half.

UNF improves to 16-10 (9-2 ASUN), tied with Liberty for first place.

FGCU falls to 7-19, (4-7 ASUN), but still hold the eight seed in the ASUN.

UNF heads back home for the River City Rumble against their cross-town rival Jacksonville University on Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7:00 p.m.

