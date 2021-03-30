UNF’s plans for transitioning from Spring to Summer

In emails sent to all students over myWings in the past few weeks, the University has announced its plans to have all students living on-campus move out at the end of the semester, and all summer students will be living in Osprey Fountains.

In one email, they announced the plans for all residents to move out of their current dorms no later than the 23rd of April, or immediately after their last final. This strict enforcement of moving-out procedures may seem barbaric to some, but it allows for Housing to clean and disinfect all the dorms in preparation for the full reopening in the fall.

Another email explained the University’s plan for students who are participating in summer classes this year. In a departure from previous summer semesters, the University plans to house all summer students in Osprey Fountains, unlike in previous years, when others remained open as well. This is due to the aforementioned reasoning of cleaning the other dorms.

Students should pay extra close attention to these dates, as March is coming to an end, and the April move-out date will be here soon.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected]