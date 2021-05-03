Instagram poll: How many Ospreys have received a vaccine?

Earlier this week, Spinnaker conducted a poll on Instagram to see how many people received a vaccine and, if they had, which one. Of the 355 surveyed, 21.4 percent have yet to get vaccinated, 6.8 percent received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, 22 percent received the Moderna vaccine, and a whopping 49.9% received the Pfizer vaccine.

Following a recent halt of use with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC and FDA have cleared its use for people 18 and older. The CDC recommends that everyone should get a vaccine when available, stating:

“All currently authorized and recommended COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective, and the CDC does not recommend one vaccine over another.”

The CDC has released an infographic, shown above, depicting what activities are safe for those fully vaccinated and what activities still warrant a mask. Further information can be found here.

With an end to the pandemic seemingly around the corner, what will this new “normal” look like?

