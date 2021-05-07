Mask update: UNF no longer requires masks on campus

Effective immediately, UNF encourages but does not require students, faculty, and staff to wear masks on campus. The news came through Ospreys’ UNF emails today at 3:27 p.m.

The action is based “on guidance from the State University System of Florida,” the email read.

The university’s email also “highly encourages all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.”

To find vaccine locations near you, visit the Florida Department of Health Vaccine Locator: https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/vaccines/vaccine-locator/

_____

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].