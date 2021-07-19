Student Government chooses new Senate President

To wrap up the week, the Senate convened to, among other business, nominate and choose someone to fill the recently vacated role of Senate President.

Joshua Murry, a Junior at UNF and senator since July 2020, has been chosen to fill this position. On track to graduate in the summer of 2023, he is a Jacksonville native and is currently double majoring in Music Performance and Political Science.

“During his spare time, Joshua likes to listen to music, exercise and read among other things. He is a big proponent of representation and making sure that everyone has their voice heard,” reads the UNF Student Government website.

In the past, Senate President Murray has served as the Senate President Pro-Tempore. Prior to his nomination, he also served as the Interim Senate President while the former Senate President underwent investigation.

