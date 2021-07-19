UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker

Menu

Student Government chooses new Senate President

Carter Mudgett, Student Government Reporter
July 19, 2021

To wrap up the week, the Senate convened to, among other business, nominate and choose someone to fill the recently vacated role of Senate President. 

Joshua Murry, a Junior at UNF and senator since July 2020, has been chosen to fill this position. On track to graduate in the summer of 2023, he is a Jacksonville native and is currently double majoring in Music Performance and Political Science.

“During his spare time, Joshua likes to listen to music, exercise and read among other things. He is a big proponent of representation and making sure that everyone has their voice heard,” reads the UNF Student Government website. 

In the past, Senate President Murray has served as the Senate President Pro-Tempore. Prior to his nomination, he also served as the Interim Senate President while the former Senate President underwent investigation.

________

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].

About the Writer
Carter Mudgett

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • President Anne H. Hopkins. October 7,1998

    Academics

    Former UNF President Anne H. Hopkins passes away

  • Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds: June 1, 2021

    Academics

    Inside Swoop in 90 Seconds: June 1, 2021

  • Image via Jason Sung via Unsplash.

    Academics

    UNF professor discusses the importance of critical race theory in American education

  • UNF bringing new engineering degree programs in Fall 2021

    Academics

    UNF bringing new engineering degree programs in Fall 2021

  • Photo by Darvin Nelson, Editor-in-Chief.

    Academics

    SPINNAKER’S SUMMER 2021 MAGAZINE ISSUE AVAILABLE NOW!!!

  • Photo courtesy of Pixabay via Pexels

    Academics

    Does a graduate’s GPA really matter?

  • Picture Courtesy of Student Body Vice President Darryl Boyer.

    Academics

    SG-elects to be sworn in today; Finalized SG election results announced

  • Photo by Imelda on Unsplash.

    Academics

    What causes hyperinflation?

  • Photo by Dom Fou on Unsplash.

    Academics

    Florida Legislature passes bill allowing students to record professors without permission

  • Student Government graphic.

    Academics

    Student Government releases Osprey Voice on campus events

Navigate Right
Activate Search
Home
Student Government chooses new Senate President