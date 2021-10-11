Interfaith Week has concluded, revisit some of its best moments

UNF’s Interfaith Week hosted by the Interfaith Center wrapped up on Friday, Oct. 8. The week featured various opportunities for UNF students, faculty, and staff to experience different religions, and their practices.

Check out just a few of the moments captured by Spinnaker photographers throughout the events below.

The Interfaith Center posted on their Instagram page thanking everyone who came out for the event, writing:

“Thank you all! We truly couldn’t have had a great Interfaith Week without you. Keep an eye out for the rest of our events semester. For now, please enjoy your weekend and find time for rest. That’s what Interfaith Staff and the Better Together Student Leadership Team plan on doing. Remember, it’s students like you that help lead us and put on events like the one you enjoyed this week. DM us any time to get involved.”

