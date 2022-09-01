Through the eyes of a photographer: August

Justin Nedrow, Photographer September 1, 2022
Check out Spinnaker photographer Justin Nedrow’s best photos of August!
Haynes Grant #2 of the University of North Florida’s Women’s Soccer team taking a photo of her fellow teammate at media day at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, FL on August 3, 2022. ( Justin Nedrow)
Solimar Cestero #7 of the University Of North Florida holding up the Puerto Rico flag during media day at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, FL on August 4, 2022. ( Justin Nedrow)
Grammy award winning rock icon Rick Springfield playing his guitar during his performance at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre August 5, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Mackenzie Piester # 8 and Mya Sopata #18 of the University Of North Florida during media day at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, FL on August 4, 2022. ( Justin Nedrow)
Kendra Hoffman #21 of the University of North Florida’s Women’s Soccer team. Hyping up the crowd during a video shoot for media day at UNF Arena in Jacksonville, FL on August 3, 2022. ( Justin Nedrow)
Grammy award winning rock icon Rick Springfield playing his guitar during his performance at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on August 5, 2022 in Saint Augustine, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Trevor Lawrence #16 Quarterback of the Jacksonville Jaguars getting ready to throw the football at training camp practice on August 8, 2022 at Episcopal’s Knights Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Devin Lloyd #33 Linebacker of the Jacksonville Jaguars pushing the sled during training camp practice on August 8, 2022 at Episcopal’s Knights Sports Complex in Jacksonville, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
University of North Florida’s Men’s Soccer team huddle before the game begins against Daytona State in a friendly exhibition match on August 15, 2022 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Luke Barforosh #12 of the University of North Florida’s Men’s Soccer team getting ready to kick the soccer ball to one of his teammates against Daytona State in a friendly exhibition match on August, 15, 2022 at Hodges Stadium in Jacksonville, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Trevor Rogers #32 of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp warming up on the pitching mound before a game against the Norfolk Tides on August 19, 2022 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Willians Astudilo #45 of the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp swinging at a pitch against the Norfolk Tides on August 19, 2022 at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
Nascar Cup driver Noah Gragson during the National Anthem at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida on August 28, 2022. ( Justin Nedrow)
Nascar Cup driver Austin Dillon celebrating his first victory of the season during the Coke Zero Sugar 400 on August 28, 2022 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Florida. ( Justin Nedrow)
