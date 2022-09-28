Hurricane Ian puts UNF athletic events on hold

Hurricane Ian’s impact on the University of North Florida (UNF) reached the sports world, as athletics announced multiple postponements late Tuesday.

This release was no surprise, as UNF announced Tuesday morning that the University would be closed Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Saturday, Oct. 1. This included the cancellation of any classes scheduled during the affected time period.

Women’s soccer’s conference home opener, originally scheduled for Thursday, is no more as their match with Kennesaw State has been postponed with a new date yet to be determined. This is particularly unfortunate not just because of the amount of games they’ve already had rained out, but this halts the momentum they built with a 3-1 win over Stetson on Sunday.

Their home match against Jacksonville State on Sunday remains as scheduled for the time being, but heavy rains and logistical challenges could play a role in another potential postponement.

Even swimming, where water is typically welcomed, couldn’t escape Ian’s impact. The UNF swim team’s home opener against Florida State and Georgia Southern that was originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday has been pushed back to Friday, Oct. 7.

Volleyball’s matchup with Florida A&M on Wednesday was postponed earlier in the week, reflective of the quick action Tallahassee-area schools took in regard to the hurricane. The Ospreys’ weekend matchups in Nashville, Tenn. are still scheduled to take place regularly.

Many teams’ events remain unaffected for the time being. These include men’s and women’s golf, cross country and men’s soccer. It’s important to remember that just because an event is currently still scheduled to go on as planned, this may not be the case as the situation continues to develop.

Stay tuned with Spinnaker for more coverage of Hurricane Ian and its impact on UNF.

