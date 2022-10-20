Kenzie’s Place wins UNF’s 2022 Battle of the Bands

Five groups took the stage at the J.B. Coxwell Amphitheater Thursday night to compete in the University of North Florida’s 2022 Battle of the Bands, but just one walked away the winner: Kenzie’s Place.

The night was opened with a performance by host and country artist Angie K. The other bands that performed and competed include The Citrus Trees, The Spades, Ask Me Now Band and Yaupon Holly Band.

Kenzie’s Place will perform at the next UNF’s next Ozfest.

Listen to music by Kenzie’s Place on Spotify here or visit here for more information. Check out Spinnaker’s gallery capturing the night:

Gallery | 26 Photos Justin Nedrow Kenzie's Place performs at UNF's 2022 Battle of the Bands on Oct. 20, 2022.

Editor’s Note: Spinnaker was unable to link The Spades because they do not have a website or Instagram page. Spinnaker was unable to attend the entire event and could not capture photos of The Citrus Tree’s performance.

