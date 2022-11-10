UNF crews begin cleanup after Tropical Storm Nicole

The University of North Florida Physical Facilities and police department crews were already on campus cleaning up after Tropical Storm Nicole passed over Jacksonville Thursday morning.

While appearing to be less destructive than Hurricane Ian damage-wise, Spinnaker reporters saw a sense of disarray across campus. Twigs, branches, leaves and even some trees were downed.

Gallery | 15 Photos While not tipped over like with Ian, Colonel Crackers has gotten his fair share of scratches and scrapes between the two hurricanes. Photo by Nathan Turoff

Dining Updates

For students living on campus, Dining Services released the following special hours of operation for on campus locations for Thursday and Friday.

The Osprey Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday. Starbucks will be closed on Thursday and open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Ozzie’s in the Fountains will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Pita Pit in the Osprey Clubhouse will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Friday.

All other venues not listed will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Regular Fall hours will resume on Saturday.

