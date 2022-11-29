Women’s basketball falls short, suffers tough loss to Saint Joseph’s

The University of North Florida (UNF) Ospreys women’s basketball team faced off against the Saint Joseph’s University (SJU) Hawks this past Sunday, falling 56-79.

A tough outing from start to finish, the Hawks dominated the game against a young Ospreys squad.

This game was played at UNF arena, the second of a total 12 home games to be played in this young season.

The Ospreys fought hard in the matchup, with guard Lyric Swann scoring a game-20 points, as well as forward Emma Broermann following with 16 points of her own.

Broermann also had quite the impact defensively, as she led the way with nine rebounds.

UNF struggled to score early, with the Ospreys only being able to obtain seven points in the first quarter and 12 points in the second. This sent the Ospreys into halftime facing a 39-19 deficit.

The Ospreys picked things up in the second half, with a total 23 points scored by UNF in the fourth quarter, but it simply wasn’t enough to stop a very talented SJU unit.

With this loss, the Ospreys now fall to 1-4 on the season, a record that many in the UNF community are hoping will soon improve.

SJU, however, is proving to be a very tough team to beat, as their win on Sunday propelled them to an undefeated record of 6-0.

The Ospreys will be looking to win on the road this week, as in-state games versus Bethune-Cookman on Thursday and Miami on Sunday will prove to be a tough challenge for the team.

The Ospreys will next return to the Nest on December 9th, with UNF hoping to continue its dominant ways against Trinity Baptist College, following last season’s 95-point win.

___

