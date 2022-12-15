Pentatonix bring Christmas tour and holiday spirits to Jacksonville

Three-time Grammy award-winning a cappella group Pentatonix brought their A Christmas Spectacular tour with opening act A Girl Named Tom to Jacksonville, Florida at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena Wednesday night.

Pentatonix performed a variety of classic Christmas songs including 12 days of Christmas, Carol of the Bells, Hallelujah, and many more that put the crowd in the Christmas spirit. Check out Spinnaker’s gallery of the night below!

Gallery | 21 Photos Justin Nedrow Pentatonix performed for a packed Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.

