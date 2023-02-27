Women’s basketball regresses, falls to North Alabama in ASUN matchup

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Florida women’s basketball team faced off against the University of North Alabama on Saturday, falling to the Lions 74-51.

The Ospreys came to compete in the first quarter, taking an early 8-3 lead before the first timeout. This continued throughout the beginning stages, as North Florida was able to secure a 24-13 lead at the end of the opening period.

In the beginning of the second quarter, shots seemed to continue going in for the Ospreys, with buckets from Brianna Livingston and others keeping this squad over the hump. However, North Alabama achieved a 10-point run near the end of the quarter to help tie up the score 35 even at halftime.

The third quarter is where things started looking grim for the Ospreys, with the first points of the quarter not coming until 7:16 in the period. However, they were able to hold on with the game not expanding past a one-point lead until the end of the quarter, where North Alabama scored six unanswered points to take a 52-47 lead heading into the fourth and final period.

There was no answer for North Alabama’s onslaught in the final period of the game, with the Lions scoring 22 points in the quarter while also holding UNF to just four points in the period, leading to the 74-51 result.

Despite the loss, there was no shortage of Osprey excellence on the court, with many players having excellent performances regardless of what appeared on the scoreboard.

Two such performances were achieved by both graduate student guard Brianna Livingston and sophomore guard Kaila Rougier, who each had 10 points as well as two assists in the contest.

Senior forward Emma Broermann has held down the fort defensively all season, and this matchup is no different. With nine rebounds in the game, she has continued to display her veteran presence on the team.

The Ospreys are now ranked 12th in the ASUN with a 4-12 record in the conference, now desperately needing to win their final game for a chance to sneak into the looming conference tournament.

This women’s basketball unit will finish their regular season on Wednesday, with an in-conference matchup at home against Eastern Kentucky being the final hope for the Ospreys to continue their season.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].