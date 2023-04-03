Women’s soccer knocks off crosstown rival in final spring exhibition

The UNF women’s soccer team faced off against the rival Jacksonville University Dolphins in a spring exhibition on Friday, finishing their spring schedule by winning the contest 3-1.

The exhibition was played at North Florida’s very own Hodges Stadium, with all but one contest on the spring schedule having taken place at home.

Although this game was an exhibition, and as such is not recorded in terms of record or conference standing, it provided a great opportunity to showcase the team and how younger players may be able to contribute for the upcoming fall season.

One such player who gave Osprey fans much to look forward to is freshman midfielder Chloe Lynch, who gave the Ospreys their first goal of the contest after capitalizing off of a previous blocked pass from the right side.

Sophomore forward Kiki Slattery also made herself known, maneuvering her way past defenders to get a beautiful shot off the upper left corner of the penalty box, resulting in another point on the board for the Ospreys.

The game had been wrapped up and sealed for North Florida by yet another freshman. Forward Masen Frey was able to secure the lead and put the finishing touch on a three-goal performance, scoring off the right side, set up perfectly by a header from freshman midfielder Ashlyn Freshwater.

This contest, with many of its participants being freshmen or sophomores, brings hope to a UNF fanbase that is eager for improvement after a struggling 4-7-5 record in the fall 2022 season.

This win more importantly sends a message to the rest of the ASUN conference, demonstrating that this Ospreys unit has improved, and is hungry to improve on their seventh place ranking in the conference this past season.

___

