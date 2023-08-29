UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Trending Stories
1
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest

UNF pulled from Campus Pride's 2023 LGBTQ-friendly colleges, universities list

2
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.

What do students think of UNF's 25,000 enrollment goal?

3
Logo of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Discounted Jaguars season tickets coming to Student Union

4
Student Government banner

OPINION: The Interfaith Space’s removal is a step backwards for SG

5
UNF President Moez Limayem (right) holds hands with his wife, Dr. Alya Limayem (left) as they make their way across the campus to Lazzara Hall for his inauguration ceremony.

UNF president named one of the Jacksonville Business Journals’ 2023 Ultimate CEOs

Men’s Soccer puts on goalkeeping showcase, ties with Charleston in season home opener
The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of NOAA)
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A slide from the Presidents Update presentation to the UNF Board of Trustees during their July 11 meeting.
Volleyball starts off strong in Thunderdome Classic, knocks off Denver in Santa Barbara California

Idalia becomes Category 1, expected to be Category 3 before landfall

Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
August 29, 2023

Tropical Storm Idalia strengthened to a Category 1 Hurricane early Tuesday morning, and the National Hurricane Center in Miami warned that it is still strengthening.

Already crossing the westernmost part of Cuba, Idalia is now forecast to become an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” before making landfall on Florida’s West coast on Wednesday, according to NOAA’s 8 a.m. public advisory.

The center of Idalia is expected to move across the Gulf of Mexico today, reaching the Gulf coast of Florida tomorrow and then moving across the state to the Carolina coastline on Thursday.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Idalia as of Tuesday morning. (Courtesy of NOAA)

Hurricane conditions are expected within portions of the Hurricane Warning area along the Gulf Coast, with the “potential for destructive winds” where the core of Idalia moves onshore, NOAA said in its key messages at 5 a.m.

Strong winds are forecast to spread across portions of northern Florida, near the track of the center of Idalia. Heavy rains are similarly expected across portions of western Cuba which may produce areas of flash and urban flooding, and landslides, NOAA said.

Areas of flash urban flooding are also expected across portions of Florida’s west coast, the Florida Panhandle and southern Georgia, beginning today through Wednesday, the weather organization said.

“You need to complete your preparations today if you live in the Florida big bend. To put this system into the historical context, there are NO major hurricanes in the historical dataset going back to 1851 that have tracked into Apalachee Bay. None,” officials with the National Weather Service wrote at 5 a.m. on Tuesday. “Don’t mess around with this. Follow the advice of your local emergency management.”

Significant rainfall is expected in areas across the state, including four to seven inches in Western Cuba; four to eight inches in portions of Florida’s west coast, the Florida Panhandle, southeast Georgia and the eastern Carolinas; and isolated higher totals of 12 inches possible primarily near landfall in northern Florida, according to NOAA’s 8 a.m. public advisory update.

NOAA’s key messages for Hurricane Idalia as of 5 a.m. on Tuesday.

Numerous hurricane, storm watch and other warnings have been spreading across Florida since Monday.

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. A storm surge warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising waters moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations.

Visit here to learn more about what areas of Florida are impacted.

UNF prepares

The University of North Florida announced that its campus and all of its activities and classes would be canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday to prepare for the incoming storm. The campus has been shut down except for those living on campus who will have access to dining and residential areas. Depending on the impacts of Idalia, that may change and the university said they would communicate any adjustments to that plan.

“As conditions worsen, the university will make necessary adjustments but will ensure that residential students have food and shelter,” the Monday alert said. Dining services is currently open under emergency hours, viewable below:

UNF Dining Service’s emergency hours of operation according to their Instagram on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, shuttle services will also operate on a “limited schedule,” the university said, one that would be communicated directly to students living on campus. Alongside its classes, any activities are being canceled or postponed as well. The university had planned to hold a community gathering Tuesday morning to support students, faculty and staff after the racist shooting in Jacksonville over the weekend, but have now postponed it. More details will be released soon, UNF told Spinnaker.

Stay with Spinnaker as we bring continued updates about the storm and its impacts on Jacksonville and UNF. 

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
The forecast cone for Tropical Storm Idalia as of 4:30 p.m. Monday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
UNF cancels classes, shuts down campus ahead of Idalia
A slide from the Presidents Update presentation to the UNF Board of Trustees during their July 11 meeting.
UNF to hold community gathering Tuesday after racist shooting over weekend
Volleyball starts off strong in Thunderdome Classic, knocks off Denver in Santa Barbara California
Volleyball starts off strong in Thunderdome Classic, knocks off Denver in Santa Barbara California
A UNF student holds up an LGBTQ flag with a fist at a protest
UNF pulled from Campus Pride's 2023 LGBTQ-friendly colleges, universities list
The volleyball team huddles up together
Fall sports are back! What to expect from UNF Athletics this semester
The Green, located at the center of UNFs campus, is a popular spot for students trying to relax between classes. A smaller school than UF or FSU, many students can find quiet spots across campus to study, read and hang out.
What do students think of UNF's 25,000 enrollment goal?
More in News
UNF President Moez Limayem (right) holds hands with his wife, Dr. Alya Limayem (left) as they make their way across the campus to Lazzara Hall for his inauguration ceremony.
UNF president named one of the Jacksonville Business Journals’ 2023 Ultimate CEOs
A yard sign by the Student Union advertising upcoming programming about the Red Zone at the University of North Florida. (Carter Mudgett/Spinnaker)
The Red Zone is approaching: a higher-risk time of year for sexual assaults
The United Faculty of Florida are the states largest faculty union, representing over 25,000 faculty members at all 12 of Floridas public universities.
Florida faculty union files federal suit against SB 266 arbitration ban
Smith stands in front of Disneys Vero Beach Resort.
UNF graduate playing key role in Disney-led sea turtle research
The University of North Florida entrance sign with a green palm tree behind and purple and white flowers in front.
Asbestos found during UNF’s remodel of Building 10 removed, given all-clear
The Princeton Review logo
Princeton Review ranks UNF among “Best in the South”
More in University
The Reflection Room in the University of North Floridas Interfaith Center can hold up to four people at once.
Unpacking SG’s case for a new Interfaith room at UNF
Money Magazine; courtesy of Money Magazine.
UNF awarded as “one of America’s Best Colleges” by Money magazine
Ethan Leckie (left) and Lauren Fox (right) each won second in their respective categories in the Green Eyeshade Awards student division.
Spinnaker writers recognized in Green Eyeshade Awards, only Florida students to place
A slide from the Presidents Update presentation to the UNF Board of Trustees during their July 11 meeting.
UNF Board of Trustees approves new honors housing, SB 266 updates
UNF President Limayem receiving Sentinel Award from Dr. Paul Sanberg at NAIs 12th annual meeting. Mark Skalny (c)2023
UNF president wins National Academy of Inventors “Sentinel Award”
The United Faculty of Florida are the states largest faculty union, representing over 25,000 faculty members at all 12 of Floridas public universities.
“Comply now, grieve later” Florida faculty union releases guidance for SB 266 compliance
About the Contributor
Carter Mudgett, Editor in Chief
Carter Mudgett is a senior at the University of North Florida majoring in multimedia journalism. He is the current editor-in-chief of Spinnaker. First joining the newsroom in 2020, he is now an award-winning journalist, most recently placing second in the Society of Professional Journalist's Sunshine State Awards for "Best Coverage of LGBT Issues" in the college category. Backed by a passion for creative storytelling and accurate reporting, Carter typically covers education, gender and race issues.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest