Softball makes a statement, hands top-ranked EKU their first series loss

In a matchup between the ASUN’s top two teams, the University of North Florida softball team defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last weekend by winning two out of three games at the UNF Softball Complex.

The Ospreys struggled in game one, enough to suffer a mercy rule loss. North Florida battled back in the second game and scored an excellent offensive performance in the win. The Ospreys used strong pitching in the rubber match to win the series.

Game One

The only baserunner for both teams during the first two innings. Breaking the ice, Eastern Kentucky scored first in the third inning by hitting a two-run double to right field.

The Ospreys managed two hits in their half of the third, but no runs came in. UNF pitcher Allison Benning had an uncharacteristic outing on the mound. The junior only finished three innings and gave up four runs. Methodically adding to their lead, EKU scored two runs in the fourth, another pair in the fifth and three final runs in the sixth.

Setting up the mercy rule, the Colonels held the Ospreys scoreless in the shortened 9-0 shutout. North Florida did have five hits. However, UNF walked too many batters and had three fielding errors.

Game Two

After loading the bases with two singles and a walk, Shannon Glover hit a bases-loaded single to score two runs after a throwing error. Leading 2-0 heading to the fourth inning, the Ospreys decided to match the inning number with the number of runs scored.

North Florida scored four runs in the fourth inning. After a pair of singles, Madisyn Federico crushed a three-RBI double to extend UNF’s lead to 5-0. Eastern Kentucky added two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, but that wasn’t enough.

Despite being outhit 8-7, UNF took advantage of more opportunities and defeated EKU 7-3 to even the series. A rubber match awaited both teams to decide who was the best among the ASUN’s top two.

Game Three

Eastern Kentucky opened the game with two hits and a walk to load the bases. UNF pitcher Halle Arends got out of the inning and did not allow a run. UNF scored first after Glover singled in Federico.

Benning began the Ospreys offensive outburst in the fifth, hitting a two-run homer to give UNF a 3-0 lead. EKU scored their first run of the game in the sixth, but the Ospreys managed to hold on for the 4-1 victory.

North Florida improves to 31-16 overall and 15-6 in ASUN play. EKU drops to 37-8 overall and 18-3 in the ASUN conference. This was Eastern Kentucky’s first ASUN series loss of the season.

UNF will travel to face Stetson this weekend for their final regular season series on Friday and Saturday.

