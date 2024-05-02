Softball makes a statement, hands top-ranked EKU their first series loss

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
Click here to subscribe to Spinnaker TV!
Trending Stories
1
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.

UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green

2
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)

Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean

3
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)

Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week

4
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)

Four years of COVID-19, and Gen Z is still angry

5
Marlo Crosby, vice president of UNF SDS, chants into a megaphone as they walk across the Green during a student walkout in support of Palestine on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel protesters clash at student walkout Wednesday

Pro-Palestine protestors gathered on the Green at UNF 30 minutes before their 10 p.m. curfew.
UNF struggled in the first game and suffered a loss, but bounced back in the second with a stellar offensive performance. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)

Softball makes a statement, hands top-ranked EKU their first series loss

Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
May 2, 2024

In a matchup between the ASUN’s top two teams, the University of North Florida softball team defeated the Eastern Kentucky Colonels last weekend by winning two out of three games at the UNF Softball Complex. 

The Ospreys struggled in game one, enough to suffer a mercy rule loss. North Florida battled back in the second game and scored an excellent offensive performance in the win. The Ospreys used strong pitching in the rubber match to win the series. 

Game One

The only baserunner for both teams during the first two innings. Breaking the ice, Eastern Kentucky scored first in the third inning by hitting a two-run double to right field. 

The Ospreys managed two hits in their half of the third, but no runs came in. UNF pitcher Allison Benning had an uncharacteristic outing on the mound. The junior only finished three innings and gave up four runs. Methodically adding to their lead, EKU scored two runs in the fourth, another pair in the fifth and three final runs in the sixth. 

Setting up the mercy rule, the Colonels held the Ospreys scoreless in the shortened 9-0 shutout. North Florida did have five hits. However, UNF walked too many batters and had three fielding errors. 

Game Two 

After loading the bases with two singles and a walk, Shannon Glover hit a bases-loaded single to score two runs after a throwing error. Leading 2-0 heading to the fourth inning, the Ospreys decided to match the inning number with the number of runs scored. 

North Florida scored four runs in the fourth inning. After a pair of singles, Madisyn Federico crushed a three-RBI double to extend UNF’s lead to 5-0. Eastern Kentucky added two runs in the sixth and another in the seventh, but that wasn’t enough.

UNF struggled in the first game and suffered a loss but bounced back in the second with a stellar offensive performance. (Photo courtesy of UNF Athletics)

Despite being outhit 8-7, UNF took advantage of more opportunities and defeated EKU 7-3 to even the series. A rubber match awaited both teams to decide who was the best among the ASUN’s top two.

Game Three

Eastern Kentucky opened the game with two hits and a walk to load the bases. UNF pitcher Halle Arends got out of the inning and did not allow a run. UNF scored first after Glover singled in Federico.

Benning began the Ospreys offensive outburst in the fifth, hitting a two-run homer to give UNF a 3-0 lead. EKU scored their first run of the game in the sixth, but the Ospreys managed to hold on for the 4-1 victory. 

North Florida improves to 31-16 overall and 15-6 in ASUN play. EKU drops to 37-8 overall and 18-3 in the ASUN conference. This was Eastern Kentucky’s first ASUN series loss of the season. 

UNF will travel to face Stetson this weekend for their final regular season series on Friday and Saturday.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Latest
Protesters calling for better COVID-19 health and safety procedures in Chicago public schools briefly block traffic at State Street and Madison Street in Chicago near Chicago Public Schools headquarters on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. (Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune)
Four years of COVID-19, and Gen Z is still angry
UNF students arrived on the Green Tuesday afternoon to voice their support for other pro-Palestine encampments.
UNF students join nationwide pro-Palestine encampments, protest on the Green
Hannah Kalas and other students gather around Tucker. (Madelyn Schneider)
Campus Canines helping students destress before finals week
UNF second baseman Aidan Sweatt (3) congratulates fellow infielder Isaiah Byars (8) following an inning against the Florida Gators.
Two homers not enough for struggling UNF Baseball pitchers in loss at FSU
The Student Government Senates seal on the wall of the Senate Chambers on the third floor of the University of North Floridas Student Union.
UNF SG elects chief justice and Budgets and Allocations Committee chair
Chamberlain began his time as Hicks Honors College dean nearly seven years ago in 2017. (Photo courtesy of UNF)
Jeffrey Chamberlain stepping down as Hicks Honors College dean
More in Softball
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Softball drops tight series to FGCU at home
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball overpowered in midweek clash with UCF Knights
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
Softball held hitless in finale, drops first ASUN series to Queens
By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
By the numbers: Inside UNF softball’s 12-game winning streak
The UNF Softball team
Osprey softball drops doubleheader to UF in front of record crowd
Shannon Glover #5 up to bat against Bucknell at UNF Softball Complex on March 16, 2022 iin Jacksonville, Florida.
Softball and baseball announce fall schedules with quality teams
More in Sports
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
Baseball subjected to scoring barrage, drops series to Lipscomb at home
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
UNF unveils renovated Tennis Complex in ribbon-cutting ceremony
Baseball (Tristan Larrabee)
Pitching, timely hitting leads UNF to bounce-back series win over EKU
UNF baseball pitcher Tony Roca (Tristan Larrabee)
Baseball swept by Bellarmine in three-game road series
UNF catcher Dallen Leach takes his lead off of third base on Tuesday’s game against Florida.
Mercy rule secures UNF baseball a series win over Seton Hall
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
UNF men’s basketball players among those awarded ASUN postseason honors
About the Contributor
Ethan Howick, Sports Reporter
Ethan Howick is a first-year communications major at the University of North Florida. Ethan has a passion for sports journalism with hopes of becoming a journalist and/or broadcaster for a sports media company someday. During his free time, Ethan enjoys spending time with his family and attending many sporting events with friends.

UNF Spinnaker

UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

Spinnaker intends for this area to be used to foster healthy, thought-provoking discussion. Comments are expected to adhere to our standards and to be respectful and constructive. As such, we do not permit the use of profanity, foul language, personal attacks, slurs, defamation, or the use of language that might be interpreted as libelous. Comments are reviewed and will be removed if they do not adhere to these standards. Spinnaker does not allow anonymous comments, and Spinnaker requires a valid email address. The email address will not be displayed but will be used to confirm your comments.
All UNF Spinnaker Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *