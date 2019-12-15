Ospreys escape with road win against Golden Eagles

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

After the Ospreys’ hot start early in the first half, Southern Mississippi battled and penetrated the interior but UNF ultimately came out on top for a 72-69 win on Coach Matthew Driscoll’s birthday.

The Birds of Trey in blue and grey opened up the first five minutes of the game with a trio of threes for an 11-2 lead.

With less than 12 minutes in the first half, the Ospreys’ lead stretched to 19-8 until things began to unravel.

The Eagles began finding success in the paint, scoring 16 points from around the rim.

Although the Ospreys were staying ahead at the half, 32-29, Tyler Stevenson was leading the charge for Southern Miss with 11 points.

JT Escobar led the Birds of Trey in the first half with 11 points, including a trio of treys.

Guns were blazing in the second half and both teams were trading points like gifts during secret santa.

The Ospreys surged early in the second half with an 11-0 run to grab a 47-41 lead.

Southern Miss continued to chip away and abuse the paint in the second half. Throughout the entire game, the Golden Eagles scored 36 points in the paint.

In the final five minutes of the game, there was a crescendo of threes that led to a pivotal moment in the final seven seconds of the game.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa made a pair of free throws to give the Ospreys a 72-66 lead. The Golden Eagles made a three but it was too little, too late as the Ospreys grabbed the 72-69 lead.

Stevenson led all with 27 points in the game while going 11-18 from the field.

For the Ospreys, all of the starting five had double-digit scoring in the win against Southern Miss. Escobar and Sams led with 14 points apiece.

The Birds of Trey lived up to their moniker with 15 threes.

The UNF Men’s Basketball team improves to 7-5 and face a tough test on Tuesday, December 17 when they take on the No. 21 Florida State Seminoles in Tallahassee at 8:30 p.m. on the ACC Network.

