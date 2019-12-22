Escobar, Ospreys fall short to Syracuse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

In their second straight road game against an ACC opponent, the Birds of Trey connected on 17 threes in an 82-70 loss to Syracuse in the Carrier Dome.

The Ospreys and Orange battled it out throughout the first half and the Birds of Trey began to live up to their moniker with eight treys.

After being bullied on the boards in their previous game against top-ranked FSU, the Ospreys improved their post presence by out-rebounding Syracuse in the first half, 21-18.

At the end of the first half, the Orange led, 35-33. JT Escobar was hot from deep with 16 points, including five treys.

The Orange came out refreshed in the second half with an active defense, forcing five turnovers throughout the last 20 minutes.

Although the Ospreys initially caught up with a 47-46 lead with 14:34 left, the Orange took control and secured an 82-70 win.

Elijah Hughes led the way for Syracuse with 17 points, four assists and three rebounds.

Escobar led all with 19 points in the game with six triples and Carter Hendricksen followed with 17 points and five rebounds.

Wajid Aminu dominated the glass and led all with 10 rebounds,

History was made at the Carrier Dome as Ivan Gandia-Rosa joined Garrett Sams and Aminu in the 1,000 point club after scoring 11 points against the Orange.

The Ospreys drop to 7-7 as they head home for a short holiday break before taking on No. 13 Dayton Flyers on Monday, December 30 at 7:00 p.m.

—

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].