Extra charges to meal memberships now corrected

It might have looked like you bit off more than you could chew at the beginning of this semester, when meal memberships were being charged multiple times. At this time, the issue has been corrected and the University has issued this statement to Spinnaker:

“We are aware of an issue with our third-party payment vendor, which caused some students to be overcharged for their semester dining plans. The statements currently online have been corrected and all overcharges have been reversed. For those students who already paid the dining overcharge, their accounts have been credited back. If students have further questions or concerns, we encourage them to call Student Financial Services at (904) 620-2472.”

The issue began Monday, January 6, and was announced via social media.

