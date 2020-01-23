Gandia-Rosa selected by Santeros de Aguada

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

After UNF’s win over JU last Thursday, Ivan Gandia-Rosa was already in a good mood.

The Ospreys won their second straight game at Swisher Gymnasium filled with a surprising amount of UNF fans.

Little did he know that more good news would come after the game.

“The draft was the same time as the game,” Gandia-Rosa said. “I wasn’t paying much attention to that and then I found out after the game through social media and people calling to congratulate me.”

Gandia-Rosa was selected third overall by Santeros de Aguada, the reigning champions of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional de Puerto Rico. If he does join the Santeros, Gandia-Rosa looks forward to being closer to his family.

“It would mean a lot especially for the rest of my family who haven’t been able to see me play in Jacksonville,” Gandia-Rosa said. “It would mean the whole world to me.”

Growing up in Caguas, Puerto Rico, the senior used to go to BSN games and now it might become a full circle moment if Gandia-Rosa joins the Santeros.

“I’ve been to many of the games of that league and it’s really good,” Gandi-Rosa said. “My experience at those games has been really fun and hopefully some more kids come to see our games.”

The BSN has had a history of being a launching pad for NBA players like J.J. Barea and Carlos Arroyo.

Gandia-Rosa hasn’t made a decision yet and is focusing on finishing this season for the Ospreys in their quest for the ASUN Championship.

