Bond records double-double in win over Lipscomb

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

In their third conference road win, the UNF women’s basketball team dominated with four players scoring in double-digits against Lipscomb in a 68-60 win.

UNF reached out to an early 5-2 lead on a free throw by Dasha Eremeeva.

After that free throw, the Ospreys were held scoreless for almost four minutes until Jazz Bond made a jumper with less than four minutes left in the first quarter.

Jaylyn Holcomb set the pace for the Bisons with 10 points. UNF led,15-12, at the end of the first quarter.

The offense was coming in bunches in the second quarter when the Ospreys went on a 15-2 run for majority of the period until the Bisons went on a 6-0 run to trail the Ospreys, 30-22, at halftime.

Tiffany Tolbert and Bond led the Ospreys with eight points and Holcomb put up 12 for the Bisons throughout the first half.

UNF continued to distance themselves from Lipscomb throughout the second half with 16 points from Adrienne Jackson.

Every time Lipscomb would close in within ten, the Ospreys would counter.

UNF found success on the inside with 22 points in the paint in the final two quarters.

The Bisons reached within seven with eight seconds left in the game but it was too late for a 68-60 UNF win.

Jazz Bond recorded her fifth double-double of the season with 12 points and 13 rebounds. Jackson and Janesha Green both finished with 16 points and Tolbert followed with 13 in the win.

For the Bisons, Holcomb and Casey Collier combined for 33 points.

With the win, the Ospreys improve to 11-8 (4-2 ASUN) and return home to take on Liberty on Monday, Jan. 27 at 11:00 a.m.

