Gandia-Rosa’s 30-point night not enough in loss to Bisons

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

The Birds of Trey were flying high coming off their win against Liberty on Thursday to take the top spot in the ASUN. However, they were shot down on the road Saturday night against the Lipscomb Bisons, losing 85-73.

A career night for Ivan Gandia-Rosa and a strong performance by Garrett Sams weren’t enough to keep the Ospreys afloat.

North Florida began the game strong, putting in 16 of their 35 shots and went into the locker room down, 45-43

The Ospreys couldn’t seem to get it going offensively in the second half, connecting on only eight of their 27 shots (.296).

Gandia-Rosa scored a career-high 30 points along with five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Sams put up 18, combined with four rebounds and a block. They were the only two Ospreys to reach double digits in scoring.

For the Bisons, Ahsan Asadullah and Michael Buckland combined for 43 points.

The Ospreys now fall back to second in the ASUN after the loss with a 5-2 conference record (12-10 overall). They will be back at the UNF Arena to take on Stetson on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m.

