Hatters snap Ospreys four-game winning streak

Featured image by: Darvin Nelson

Video by: Kaitlyn Bowers

According to UNF women’s basketball Head Coach Darrick Gibbs, the turning point in UNF’s 60-52 loss to Stetson began at the opening tip.

“I thought they punched us in the mouth early, they were more aggressive and we didn’t match or sustain their intensity,” Coach Gibbs said.

As the game began, the shots clanged off the rim until Janesha Green sank two free throws at the 7:50 mark.

The Hatters began to heat up and shot 50 percent from the field throughout the first quarter.

The Ospreys struggled to cut the deficit until they went on a 7-0 run to close the first half including a clutch three from Jazz Bond that sliced the deficit to 29-23, Hatters.

In the second half, a mid-range jumper from Tiffany Tolbert pulled the Ospreys to within three of the Hatters.

With less than two minutes left in the third quarter, Rhetta Moore sank a three from deep to give the Ospreys a 38-36 lead.

Tippy Robertson quickly countered with a three-point play of her own for a 39-38 Hatters lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Hatters made their presence known early in the fourth quarter with an 8-1 run.

The Ospreys continued to be within striking distance and within two minutes left, a jumper from Janesha Green cut the lead to 51-49, Stetson. Robertson iced the game on the next possession with a trey from the top of the key for a 54-49 lead.

Day’Neshia Banks bullied the boards and led the Hatters with 17 points and six rebounds.

Green also put up 17 for the Ospreys while Bond recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Ospreys drop to 13-9 (6-3 ASUN) and are now tied in second place with North Alabama. The Hatters improve to 10-12 (4-5 ASUN) and climb up to fifth place in the ASUN standings.

UNF heads to Fort Myers on Saturday, Feb. 8 to take on FGCU at 4:00 p.m.

