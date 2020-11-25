New SG senators sworn in; Senate unanimously passes bill condemning sexual assault

After almost an entire month since the end of the Student Government Elections, after almost a dozen complaints, the UNF election season is finally over. The Senate also finally passed their resolution condemning sexual assault.

Friday afternoon, following the completion of the procedures regarding the Election Complaints, twenty Senators were sworn into office en masse. The majority of these Senators are brand new, although a few were already senators, and were running for re-election. After a long Senate session, Chief Justice Vincenty swore in all the new senators, and they were then immediately assigned to committees by Senate President Saunders.

With these new senators, the senate has more than doubled, to a whopping thirty-seven out of forty seats filled. After months of a historically low number of Senate seats filled, this serves as a great relief to the rest of Student Government.

Previously, the Senate also passed JR-20F-3516, the joint resolution condemning sexual assault. The vote was a unanimous 14-0. This comes after weeks of the resolution being reviewed in committee. The next step for this resolution is for it to be forwarded to the Title IX Office, the University of North Florida Police Department, the University of North Florida Campus Safety Advisory Council, the University of North Florida Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Physical Facilities, University of North Florida Student Health Services and the ROTC program at the University of North Florida.

Spinnaker will continue to keep you updated with all things in the Senate.