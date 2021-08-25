The COVID-19 booster shot experience

On August 13th, the CDC approved the COVID Booster shot for immunocompromised people who had previously received either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine. This decision came in response to the Delta variant spreading and increasing hospitalizations across the country. Despite mostly affecting people who are unvaccinated, the sudden uptick in cases has people, particularly those with suppressed immune systems, scared for their health. And for good reason, as studies have shown the first two shots are not as effective for immunocompromised people as for most everyone else.

When news of the new booster shot was announced, my family wasted no time in setting up our appointments. For those who don’t know, some members of my family including myself are on immunosuppressants after having kidney transplants. I had my transplant when I was in my final year of high school, so I knew that I would be eligible to receive the third booster dose.

Courtesy of Kenneth Eckstein-Schoemann.

The day the shot was approved, I immediately made an appointment at Publix to go the next morning. At Publix, I met the pharmacist who had me fill out a form. She also took my ID and vaccination card for verification. She placed a sticker on the back of my vaccination card that gave the lot number for the Moderna vaccine shot I received then signed and dated it. Publix was only giving out Moderna, which was the same vaccine shot we all received for the first two doses.

After I received my shot, I had a sore arm, which was followed by a migraine and fatigue about 8 hours later. It wasn’t easy, but it was a much better experience than when I had my first two vaccine shots.

Overall, I’m glad I decided to receive the booster shot. While I still have to adhere to social distancing and mask procedures, I feel more confident as an in-person college student at UNF that I have protection against COVID-19.

