Judge rules against DeSantis mask mandate ban, UNF not yet issuing mask mandate

A Florida judge decided Friday that Gov. DeSantis’s mask mandate ban was unlawful. DeSantis had issued an executive order on July 30, 2021, forbidding schools from issuing mask mandates because they “violated Floridians’ constitutional freedoms.”

Prior to this ruling, nearly ten school districts across Florida had decided to issue mandates regardless of DeSantis’s order. Judge John C. Cooper of the Leon County Circuit held a four-day trial during which he heard arguments and ultimately made his decision.

In this Aug. 20, 2021, file photo, two visitors peer into the room of a COVID-19 patient in the intensive care unit at Salem Hospital in Salem, Ore., as a nurse dons full protective gear before going into the room of another patient. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that the state has contracted with a medical staffing company to provide up to 500 health care workers to hospitals around the state to help respond to the surge in patients due to the delta variant. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky, File)

Cooper urged everyone to work together, saying, “We will not solve any issues if we can’t sit down and work together and take positions recognizing what’s going on is not some recent imposition or some attack on the country.”

His decision comes as the delta variant sweeps throughout Florida, bombarding hospitals with patients. In August alone, UNF has experienced 48 cases of COVID-19 among students.

Spinnaker reached out to UNF for comment who had this to say:

“No, the University is not currently changing its policy based on the recent judge ruling. We expect all members of the campus community to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. We will continue to coordinate operational efforts closely with local, state and federal officials as well as the Florida State University System, and update guidelines as needed.”

Schools are expected to immediately begin issuing mask mandates as the danger of loss in funding is gone. Spinnaker will continue to follow this story as UNF releases more information regarding their decision.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact [email protected].