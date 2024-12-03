UNF's #1 Student-Run News Source

UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
UNF Spinnaker
Take a break, de-stress before finals: This week’s schedule

Lena Perkins, Staff Writer Intern
December 3, 2024
Lena Perkins
“Goldy,” a goldfish sculpture, floats in the lake outside the Thomas G. Carpenter Library and Coggin College of Business at UNF.

As finals week approaches, University of North Florida students can join various departments on campus to help de-stress. See the schedule below to learn more.

De-stress before finals: This week’s schedule of events

Monday, Dec. 2 – Saturday, Dec. 7

  • Finals Destress Fest: Join UNF Housing and Residence Life to enjoy snacks, caffeine, crafts and therapy dogs.
  • Student Wellness Complex: De-stress and get exercise through free events hosted by the Student Wellness Complex.

Tuesday, Dec. 3

  • Fuel for Finals: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop outside the library entrance for coffee and donuts from local employers.
  • Pop-Up Library Instruction for Finals: Gain instructional support from librarians from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Founders Hall, in the Student Academic Success Services center.
  • Campus Canines Library Visits: Pet the UNF Campus Canines in the Thomas G. Carpenter Library from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

  • Fuel for Finals: From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., stop outside the library entrance for coffee and donuts from local employers.
  • Pop-Up Library Instruction for Finals: Gain instructional support from librarians from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the Writing Center in Skinner-Jones Hall.
  • Campus Canines Library Visits: Pet the UNF Campus Canines in the Thomas G. Carpenter Library from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Bubbles and Buttons Break: De-stress with bubble art and button-making on the boardwalk outside the Housing and Residence Life office from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 5

  • Pop-Up Library Instruction for Finals: Gain instructional support from librarians from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Founders Hall, the Student Academic Success Services center.
  • Campus Canines Library Visits: Pet the UNF Campus Canines in the Thomas G. Carpenter Library from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Winterfest: Join UNF’s Office of Student Life at 5 p.m. outside the Student Union for winter-themed activities, free food and drinks, giveaways and more.

Friday, Dec. 6

  • Canines and Crochet: Learn to crochet while spending time with the Campus Canines from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the second floor in the Osprey Clubhouse.

Saturday, Dec. 7

  • Self-Care Saturday: Rejuvenate with DIY sugar scrubs and aromatherapy kits from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Osprey Clubhouse’s game room.

Monday, Dec. 9

  • End-of-Semester Reset: Yoga and Reflection | Virtual Event: From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., enjoy free virtual yoga and journaling with a certified yoga instructor and the Writing Program & Center. Registration is required.

Tuesday, Dec. 10

  • Final Meals: Enjoy a late 8 p.m. breakfast with the Office of Student Life at the Thomas G. Carpenter Library while listening to supportive words of encouragement from campus leaders.

Students’ last day of fall classes is Friday, Dec. 6. Finals week will take place the following week, Dec. 9 – Dec. 13. View this webpage for the official exam schedule. Learn more about the resources available to students for finals week here.

___

For more information or news tips, or if you see an error in this story or have any compliments or concerns, contact editor@unfspinnaker.com.

Lena Perkins
Lena Perkins is Spinnaker's current staff writer intern. She is a junior studying Communication with a concentration in Advertising at the University of North Florida, while double minoring in Professional & Public Writing and Digital Marketing. She enjoys listening to music, scrolling social media, finding new local coffee shops and any chance to travel.