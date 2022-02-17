UNF Students for a Democratic Society protest 15 week abortion ban

Protesting on the Green, Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) used speeches and chants to show their opposition to Florida House Bill 5 (HB 5), a 15-week abortion ban, at the University of North Florida Wednesday.

HB 5, along with Florida Senate Bill 146 (SB 146), could ban abortion after 15 weeks from the start of the pregnancy with no exceptions for rape or incest. SDS also protested House Bill 167 (HB 167), a bill that would prevent physicians from performing an abortion if a heartbeat is detected from the fetus.

If approved by the Florida House of Representatives and Senate, the bills will go into effect on July 1 of this year.

SDS member Monica Martinez, who graduated in Fall 2021 and majored in sociology, explained the importance of protesting the bills as a way to spread awareness and demand change. SDS groups from other areas, including Tallahassee and Tampa, traveled to Tallahassee to protest at the capitol.

“We decided to stay today in our campus and just bring more awareness to it because we think it is important for as many people and students to know about it, because this is something that can, or will, affect the lives of so many individuals regardless of their identity,” Martinez said.

Lissie Morales, a sophomore SDS member majoring in sociology, explained that the goal of the protest was to fight against the abortion ban. With the start of the protest, Morales hoped for the presence of opposing groups.

“I’m kind of curious to see if we will have any opposition today. I honestly hope that we would so we can have a classy debate. Very exciting,” Morales said.

Promoting a contrary stance, UNF’s Pro-Life club attended the protest, holding signs and standing silently on the Green. Eleanor Ascheman, a junior majoring in statistics, shared the mission of the Pro-Life Club is to “empower women to feel like they don’t have to have an abortion.” The Pro-Life Club also wants to increase awareness of pregnancy resources.

According to Ascheman, “abortion is not a necessity and there is no reason why we need it as a country.”

Despite opposing the stance of SDS, Ascheman was not looking for conflict, “We’re not here to condemn people, hate people. It’s totally a ministry of love. It’s really our goal to be a positive witness to the sanctity of life.”

Madison Wells, a freshman majoring in humanities, stood among the group of protestors but supported SDS. Making a comparison to vaccination rights, Wells believes people should be able to choose what happens to their bodies, especially the right to have an abortion.

“Abortion isn’t something that should be up for discussion. It’s women’s rights. It has nothing to do with any man’s body, or any other woman’s body, or anyone. It’s your choice. It’s your body,” Wells said.

Echoing off buildings, the speeches of SDS protesters caught the attention of students passing by the Green and the surrounding area. Starting a chant among the crowd, an SDS member yelled, “No choice! Pro-choice!”

Listening intently, Erika Mark, a senior majoring in English, provided her thoughts in support of pro-choice legislation and SDS. Ultimately, Mark believes the mother should be the one to make the decision as to basic human rights.

Sophomore and communications major Megan Blackadar was walking by the Green when the protest caught their attention. Blackadar agrees with SDS and was impressed by their professionalism and diversity. “I think it’s great that they are doing something like this,” Blackadar said.

In her speech, Morales pointed out the harm of HB 5 and SB 146, especially to minorities. Morales referred to the legislation as suppressive, dehumanizing, and “flat out evil.”

“These bills are a direct death sentence to trans people, people of color, and other marginalized communities. In red states, like the one we are standing in right now, some people are forced to hide their identities for their own safety,” Morales passionately yelled. Voicing their support, members of the crowd affirmed the content of the speech.

“Not the church, not the state, people must decide their fate,” Morales concluded, starting another chant with the crowd.

